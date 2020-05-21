City National Bank donates $10,000 to Nevada’s COVID-19 fund

“City National is proud to join with many other Nevada companies in supporting our state’s recovery efforts from COVID-19,” said Paul Stowell, Nevada regional executive for City National.

Paul-Stowell

RENO, Nev. — City National Bank last week announced it has provided the Nevada COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund with a $10,000 donation to support the state’s recovery efforts.

“City National is proud to join with many other Nevada companies in supporting our state’s recovery efforts from COVID-19,” Paul Stowell, Nevada regional executive for City National, said in a statement. “It’s going to take everyone throughout our state to come together to help so many people and businesses affected by this deadly disease.

“City National is very appreciative of the first responders and healthcare professionals who are working so tirelessly in treating and caring for those who are suffering from the coronavirus.”

Nevada’s COVID-19 Response, Relief and Recovery Taskforce — a recently-formed public-private partnership overseen by Gov. Steve Sisolak’s office and the Nevada Health Response Center and headed by former MGM CEO Jim Murren — recently established the COVID-19 Emergency Fund, with the Nevada Community Foundation serving as fiscal agent for the fund.

The fund is designed to provide assistance and supplies to first responders and healthcare providers and aid Nevada nonprofits in addressing and recovering from the COVID-19 emergency, among other needs and donations.

Donations can be made at nevadacf.org/donate-now.

The $10,000 donation from City National comes after the bank announced a $2 million donation in late March to assist communities, clients and colleagues across several states the bank serves (including Nevada).