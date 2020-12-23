City National Bank donates $27,500 to 7 Northern NV nonprofits

RENO, Nev. — City National Bank announced this month a donation of $27,500 to the following seven local nonprofit organizations: Big Brothers and Sisters of Northern Nevada, Ron Wood Family Resource Center, Carson Valley Food Closet, Children’s Cabinet, Nevada Museum of Art, Noah’s Animal House and F.I.S.H. Friends in Service Helping-Emergency Referral Service.

According to a Dec. 15 press release, City National has provided monetary support throughout the year to several nonprofits throughout Nevada, with more than $48,000 donated in just the last two months.

The main areas of the bank’s community outreach include education, health and human services, community development, and arts and culture.

“City National continues to step up and provide even more monetary and volunteer support to a number of nonprofit organizations throughout Nevada, especially during COVID-19,” Paul Stowell, Nevada regional executive for City National, said in a statement. “Now more than ever with the holidays upon us, our community involvement and support is needed to help those families, individuals and organizations who find themselves severely impacted by this pandemic.”