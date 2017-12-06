City National, Barnes & Noble team up for annual book drive

City National Bank is partnering with the Barnes & Noble store at 5555 S. Virginia Street in Reno for its holiday book drive to benefit schools in Northern Nevada.

This holiday program is part of the world's largest bookseller's annual Holiday Book Drive, which runs from Nov. 1 through Jan. 1. To participate in the book drive, holiday shoppers can purchase a book at select Barnes & Noble stores and donate it as part of this holiday program. People can also drop off a new book to any City National branch as well as go online at http://www.readingisthewayup.org and donate money for the purchase of new books.

City National's Reading is The way up® literacy program will match each book donated between Dec. 1 and Jan. 1, up to $100,000 and the books will be distributed to area schools in the bank's growing footprint early next year.

"We are very proud of the strong and lasting partnership we've developed with Barnes and Noble over the past 10 years," said Carolyn Rodriguez, vice president and program administrator for City National Bank. "We look forward to teaming up with Barnes & Noble each year for what has become a holiday tradition for both of our companies. Over the past 10 years our combined resources have provided schools in multiple states with more than a half million new books along with other educational resources. Helping children develop a love of reading is one of the best gifts we can give them, especially during this time of year."

Sixteen Barnes & Noble book stores in California, Nevada, New York, and Nashville, Tennessee, are participating in this year's holiday book drive.