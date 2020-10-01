City National donates $7,250 to four Northern Nevada nonprofits

RENO, Nev. — City National Bank recently announced a donation of $7,250 to four Northern Nevada nonprofits to assist with COVID-19 relief efforts and other charitable causes.

“As one of the hardest hit states in the country during this pandemic, Nevada needs the help of everyone who can step forward and provide some assistance,” Paul Stowell, Nevada regional executive for City National, said in a statement. “It is definitely going to take a village to get us through these challenging times. We’ve been here before and know what it takes to get to the other side.

“We encourage any and all businesses that have the wherewithal to help in any way they can to do their part no matter how big or small.”

Carson Tahoe Health Foundation, Eddy House, KNPB PBS Reno Writers Contest and Project Santa Claus each received a portion of the $7,250.

According to a press release, City National and the bank’s parent company, Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), have donated over $4 million since the start of the pandemic to help communities, clients and colleagues in Nevada and across the world deal with the unprecedented and rapidly escalating humanitarian, healthcare and financial challenges caused by COVID-19.