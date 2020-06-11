City National donates another $37,500 to Northern NV nonprofits

Paul Stowell

Courtesy: City National Bank

RENO, Nev. — On May 28, City National Bank announced a $37,500 donation to the following five Northern Nevada nonprofit organizations for COVID-19 relief efforts and other charitable causes:

Boys and Girls Club of Western Nevada

Family Support Council of Douglas County

Food Bank of Northern Nevada

Friends in Service Helping

United Way of Northern Nevada and the Sierra

“These are unprecedented times and City National is proud to do even more to support local nonprofits’ COVID-19 relief efforts throughout Nevada,” Paul Stowell, Nevada regional executive for City National, said in a statement. “Now more than ever our community involvement and support is needed to help those families and individuals who find themselves needing assistance during this difficult time.”

The donation comes on the heels of a $10,000 grant the bank made to the Nevada COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund earlier in May, in addition to a $2 million donation in late March to assist communities, clients and colleagues across several states the bank serves (including Nevada).