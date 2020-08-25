City of Reno adopts law banning sales of dogs, cats in pet stores

RENO, Nev. — On Aug. 12, the Reno City Council voted unanimously for final approval of a new law to prohibit the sale of dogs and cats at stores within city limits.

The prohibition, effective immediately, impacts all existing and future pet stores. According to a statement provided by the city, the law does not limit existing pet stores from providing space to an animal rescue organization to offer adoption of dogs and cats.

Further, breeders that do not exceed the commercial breeder threshold, as defined by Washoe County, are exempt from this prohibition.

“The law change is named Grady’s Law, in honor of Mayor Hillary Schieve’s late sister,” according to the city.

Go to bit.ly/31fjSWS to read full details of the ordinance.