City of Reno: Businesses that don’t close could face fines, suspensions

EDITOR’S NOTE: Below is full text of a press release provided to media at 4:48 p.m. from the city of Reno regarding city-wide business closures in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

RENO, Nev. — The Reno Police Department (RPD), Business License and Code Enforcement divisions would like to advise the media and public of how business closures will occur for the next 30 days, and reiterate what types of businesses are affected.

Per the Nevada Health Response COVID-19 Risk Mitigation Initiative, which has been issued as guidance by Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak, all non-essential businesses have been ordered to temporarily close to the public, effective today, for 30 days.

The above-referenced Initiative identifies non-essential services and sectors, to include (but are not limited to):

Entertainment & hospitality, including but not limited to: strip clubs and brothels, casinos, concert venues, arenas, auditoriums, stadiums, large conference rooms, meeting halls, and cafeterias

Recreation and athletic facilities, including but not limited to community and recreation centers, gyms, health clubs, fitness centers, yoga, barre and spin facilities

Beauty and personal care services and facilities, including but not limited to barber shops, beauty, tanning, waxing hair salons, and nail salons and spas

Retail facilities, including shopping malls except for pharmacy or other health care facilities within retail operations. Retailers are encouraged to continue online operations with pickup and delivery.

Essential services and sectors are covered in the Nevada Health Response COVID-19 Risk Mitigation Initiative.

The City of Reno is requesting and hoping that this current crisis can be addressed in collaboration with all our residents and business owners.

The City of Reno has no desire to take enforcement action on businesses. However, under the authority provided in NRS 414 and RMC Chapters 4.04 and 8.34, the City can enforce the Governor’s order through multiple actions, which include, but are not limited to:

citations up to $1,000 per day

misdemeanor citations

summary suspension of a business license

revocation of a business license

Enforcement action may be taken against owners or employees in control of the business. Read the City of Reno Enforcement of Initiative notice for more information.

Please continue to pay attention to Reno.gov/COVID19, our social media, emails and other credible sources of news for the most recent updates and information.