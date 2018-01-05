City of Reno hosts Community Engagement Fair

The City of Reno will hold its first-ever Community Engagement Fair on Thursday, Jan. 18, at 5 p.m. at the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts.

The meet-and-greet style fair offers citizens an in-person opportunity to engage with the city government and learn about programs, provide input through surveys and discover how they can get involved with the City of Reno through a variety of commissions and boards.

Several City departments from Arts, Culture and Special Events to Fire and Police will set up booths in the Pioneer Center's Exhibit Hall, which is located in the Lower Lobby.

The Community Engagement Fair will take place prior to the State of the City address, which occurs later in the evening. Both events are free and open to the public.