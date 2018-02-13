Clear Capital expected to expand its Reno workforce

Clear Capital, a provider of technology, services and analytics to the nation's largest banks and investment firms, says it plans to hire more than 50 new employees at its Reno headquarters by the end of the year.

"We're creating permanent jobs, meaning more dollars will be spent in our local businesses and that investment will stay in our community in the long run," said Clear Capital President and Co-Founder Kevin Marshall in a release. "Reno is an outdoor-lover's paradise filled with incredible talent, trailblazing startups and a national Tier 1 University, and we're excited to continue our growth from right here in Northern Nevada."

Part of Clear Capital's workforce expansion focuses on building its sales team to support the company's next-generation products that use advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies.

To spearhead the company's growth, Simon Blackburn has joined Clear Capital as executive vice president of sales. Blackburn is responsible for revenue growth, new business and leading the Sales Center of Excellence, the company's enhanced sales training program designed to teach the staff sales skills and introduce them to advanced product and industry knowledge.

Clear Capital employs more than 500 people nationwide and expects to double in size over the next five years. The company hired more than 100 people last year. For details on Clear Capital, visit: http://careers.clearcapital.com.