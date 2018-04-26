Clear Capital hires 61 new employees to start year, 37 in Reno

RENO, Nev. — Clear Capital, a real estate valuation company based in Reno, hired 61 people in the first quarter of this year, including two senior leaders, the company announced last week.

The move aligns with the company's recent announcement it plans to hire more than 50 new employees at its Reno headquarters by the end of the year. Of the new hires, 37 are based out of Reno, including 12 new sales team members.

"We've spent 17 years building Clear Capital from two to more than 500 people across the country," said Clear Capital President and co-founder Kevin Marshall. "We're excited to continue our growth in Northern Nevada, where we have a thriving business and startup culture, great talent and a national Tier 1 University."

Rounding out the recent new hires are Dave Cherner and Val McClain, who have joined the company's leadership team. Cherner serves as vice president and corporate counsel, and McClain serves as vice president of compliance.

Cherner is responsible for supporting Clear Capital's legal affairs, including contract negotiation and execution, risk mitigation and government relations efforts.

McClain is responsible for Clear Capital's operational compliance efforts, including risk assessment, complaint due diligence, regulatory audits and filings, and maintaining relationships with government and regulatory bodies.

Clear Capital, which also has an office in Truckee, where the company was founded, employs more than 500 people nationwide and expects to double in size over the next five years. The company reportedly hired more than 100 people last year.