Co-founders of Reno’s Pignic Pub & Patio, Noble Pie Parlor part ways

Trevor Leppek, left, and Ryan Goldhammer, right, co-founders of Noble Pie Parlor (along with local artist Ryan Fassbender) pose inside Noble's new restaurant, which opened in South Reno on July 20.

Courtesy photo

RENO, Nev. — Ryan Goldhammer and Trevor Leppek, co-founders of Reno businesses Noble Pie Parlor and Pignic Pub & Patio, are dissolving their joint partnership, according to a Nov. 11 press release.

The duo is “moving forward separately and amicably,” per the release, which reports that Leppek will share ownership for Pignic with investors and serve as its sole owner and operator, while Goldhammer, together with separate investors, will retain ownership and control of Noble Pie.

“We couldn’t have built these businesses in the Reno market without each other,” Leppek said in a statement. “I’m proud of the work we’ve done together. But as the restaurant landscape shifts, this restructured arrangement gives us more freedom to evolve the restaurants and the bar in the ways in which they need to evolve.”

Pignic, located on 235 Flint St. in Reno, offers libations and food. Noble Pie Parlor has three pizzeria locations in Reno — downtown, midtown and at The Summit in South Reno.

“We wish Trevor and the Pignic team all of the continued success that they deserve,” Goldhammer said in a statement. “We have all been through so much together, and we have poured our hearts and souls into a beloved project that our community has rallied around. Noble Pie Parlor will continue to seek out new opportunities for expansion as we pursue our never ending quest to serve as Northern Nevada’s best pizza joint. We will always be there to support Pignic Pub & Patio.”