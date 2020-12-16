Commerce Matters: Questions abound for the new year (Voices)

Ann Silver is CEO of the Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce.

RENO, Nev. — We are about to begin a new year, still burdened by a global pandemic, political distrust, social misunderstandings and individual resistance to inevitable change. So, questions are ever-present:

When will we speak with the uncommon terminology of kindness?

When will we embrace our diversity and reject the disparities among us?

When will we create more affordable workforce housing for those who tirelessly work?

When will we balance robust economic development with managed growth strategies?

When will we accept our law enforcement as heroes who want to do the right thing?

When will we pay our essential workers the value of their essential skills?

When will we ensure access to education as a fundamental right and not a privilege?

When will we learn that speaking truth to power creates more accountability and transparency?

When will we reach across the partisan divide to ensure the best for all Nevadans?

When will we advocate for clean, renewable energy resources that create our better destiny?

When will we find adequate funding for suicide prevention to limit the loss of young lives?

When will we discover sufficient ways to thank all the healthcare workers and first responders?

When will we implement bold, innovative ideas immediately without hesitation?

When will we commit in perpetuity to our blue skies, starlit nights and boundless trails?

When will we perform random acts of kindness and do so at least once each day?

When will we enable easier access to services for those who have neither access nor ease?

When will we be able to gather again, shake hands and comprehend our shared humanity?

Wishing for better, healthier and more stable days ahead in 2021.

“Commerce Matters” is a monthly Voices column in the NNBW authored by Ann Silver, CEO of the Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce. Reach her for comment at asilver@thechambernv.org.