Office

VAK Rentals, LLC

The buyer purchased a 13,532-square-foot building at 5470 Reno Corporate Drive in Reno. Tom Fennell and Baker Krukow of Dickson Commercial Group represented the buyer.

Retail

Basix Martial Arts

The tenant leased 1,800 square feet at 80 E. Patriot Blvd., Suite C, in Reno. Travis Hansen of Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord.