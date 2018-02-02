Commercial real estate transactions for week of Feb. 5

Office

Turf's Up Group, LLC

The buyer purchased a 5,644-square-foot space at 5375 Reno Corporate Drive in Reno. Mike Van Blaricom and Kevin Annis of ArchCrest Commercial Partners represented the buyer and seller, RPC Business Park, LLC.

RCP-LTD, LLC

The tenant leased 5,740 square feet at 6100 Plumas Street, Suite 100 and 101, in Reno. Mike Van Blaricom and Kevin Annis of ArchCrest Commercial Partners represented the tenant.

Flex

S3 Development

The buyer purchased a 39,816-square-foot retail/office space on 1.786 acres at 300 S. Wells Avenue in Reno. Dominic Brunetti and Scott Shanks of Dickson Commercial Group represented the buyer. Travis Hansen and Tom Fennell of Dickson Commercial Group represented the seller.

Investment

Shenandoah Villas

A California private investor has purchased the 78-unit Shenandoah Villas apartments at 101 Conestoga Drive in Carson City for $125,000 per unit. Aiman Noursoultanova of CBRE brokered the sale.