Community Foundation announces COVID-19 Relief Fund

Chris Askin

Photo: Marcello Rostagni Photography

RENI, Nev. — In cooperation with Washoe County and the cities of Reno and Sparks, the Community Foundation of Western Nevada announced March 19 a charitable relief fund to help address needs arising from the COVID-19 pandemic in northern Nevada.

The “COVID-19 Relief Fund” will distribute grants to individuals, businesses, governmental services and charitable nonprofits. It’s intended “to address the larger and long-term picture and take action where it will be most effective at helping people in our community,” according to the release.

“We are in this together and we can come together as a community and contribute to help each other,” Community Foundation CEO Chris Askin said in a statement.

A fund advisory committee made up of representatives from the foundation, as well as local organizations, governments and experts on the impact of the virus, will decide and recommend the grants to the Community Foundation Board of Trustees.

Go to nevadafund.org/donors/covid-19-relief-fund to learn more.