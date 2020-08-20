Company looks to hire 500 security jobs in Reno area due to ‘high demand’

RENO, Nev. — One of the world’s largest security and facility services companies is looking to hire 500 positions in the Reno area.

Allied Universal is recruiting for all shifts and all levels of experience in response to the company’s exponential growth and the economy slowly opening back up from the pandemic, Brenda Studley, vice president of recruiting at the company’s west division, said in email to the NNBW.

“Security professionals are in high demand right now due to the recent and current climate in our country,” Studley said. “In addition, businesses are realizing that security is essential and an important business decision.”

When asked why the company wants to hire hundreds of positions in Northern Nevada, Vanessa Showalter, corporate PR manager, told the NNBW that Allied Universal has a client looking for a “vast amount” of security professionals in Reno.

Showalter declined to reveal the name of the client.

As of Aug. 19, Allied Universal’s website showed 13 jobs listed for the Reno area for a variety of organizations — from a behavioral health center to a solar farm to a package shipper.

When asked why more positions are not listed, Showalter said it’s because Allied Universal is looking for 500 people over the next four months.

Currently, Allied Universal has roughly 430 security professionals employed in the greater Reno area, Studley said, adding that the security services industry in the region has grown “approximately 100%” over the last five years due to the city’s economic boom.

Studley said the majority of the positions the company is hiring for in Reno are full-time jobs, with an average pay between $14.50 and $15.50 per hour. Full-time jobs include medical and dental coverage, life insurance, 401(k), holidays and more, according to the company.

Allied Universal is holding open house hiring events every Tuesday and Wednesday through August and September from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the company’s Reno office at 1201 Terminal Way, Suite 115.

Additionally, applicants can complete Allied Universal’s online application and will be given the opportunity to conduct interviews using video technology, according to the company.

With headquarters based in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, and Santa Ana, California, Allied Universal has more than 235,000 employees and revenues exceeding $8.5 billion; the company serves 50,000 client sites in the U.S., as well as Canada, Mexico and the U.K