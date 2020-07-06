OSHA: Complaint volume has ‘increased significantly’ since Sisolak’s June 26 mask mandate

Rice Street Tattoo owner Tony Jackson, right, works on the shoulder of a client during an appointment in late June inside the Carson City shop.

Courtesy Photo: Rice Street Tattoo

Officials with the Division of Industrial Relations’ Occupation Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) conducted another round of observations on Friday, July 3, to determine if businesses are compliance with Gov. Sisolak’s recent mask order.

According to a Monday, July 6, press release from the state, officials visited roughly 75 businesses on Friday — including casino hotel pools, a water park, bars and gambling floors — and found a statewide compliance rate of 76%, which comes out to 82% in Northern Nevada and 75% in the south.

According to OSHA, the surveys concluded the following:

Water park: not in compliance

Casino hotel pools: 40% compliance

Bars: 80% compliance

Casino hotel gaming floors: 80% compliance

Since enforcement of the governor’s mask directive began June 26, the division has conducted 921 “initial field observations at large and small establishments including grocery, home improvement and clothing stores, hair and nail salons, tattoo parlors, bars and restaurant lounges, casino hotel gaming floors and pools.”

Per the July 6 release, the overall business compliance rate is 84% in Northern Nevada and 66% in Southern Nevada.

In terms of bars, the 80% statewide compliance mark on July 3 differs greatly from the 48% mark OSHA officials recorded a day earlier due to the fact the July 3 checks took place during daytime business hours, while July 2 sweeps were conducted in the evening.

“Nevada OSHA has received over 1,000 COVID-19 safety-related complaints since mid-March,” according to the July 6 press release. “Since the face covering mandate went into effect, complaint volume received by the established hotlines has increased significantly. Additional staff has been assigned to help assist with these call volumes.

“The agency is collaborating with local jurisdictions and other regulatory agencies through information sharing and response coordinate to address the most critical and pressing complaints.”

According to the state, if non-compliance is found, the business is given a warning. If a violation is found a second time, a notice of citation and penalty will be issued.

The maximum penalty that can be assessed is $134,940.

Complaints can be filed with Nevada OSHA online at osha.gov/pls/osha7.