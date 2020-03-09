Phase one construction, at $9.5 million, begins on ice rink in South Reno

RENO, Nev. — The Greater Reno Community Ice Skating Association (GRCISA) announced last month the Jennifer M. O’Neal Community Ice Arena will break ground on its first phase in March.

According to a Feb. 21 press release, cost associated with Phase I is $9.5 million, coming from private donations and fundraising. The project will utilize over 3.83 acres of the 6-acre lease held by GRCISA, located on Wedge Parkway in the South Valleys Regional Sports Complex, near the yellow library.

The first phase includes parking lot and landscaping, as well as a 38,843-square-foot building that will house the lobby area, locker rooms, a rental and pro shop, mechanical and Zamboni room, and the rink itself. The NHL regulation ice skating facility will offer year-round recreation.

“The facility will be built to offer events tailored to all members of the community. We will be offering skating lessons for all ages, power skating, figure skating, broom ball, ice hockey, sled hockey, and curling. The ice rink will be able to host group events and parties as well,” Joel Grace, president of GRCISA, said in a statement. “Reno is a winter sports town, with a noticeable shortcoming. We are looking forward to offering the adults and children of this community an opportunity to enjoy all ice related activities, both competitively or recreationally.”

The first phase would take roughly 6 months to complete. Phase two would include “a second rink, a second set of locker rooms, bleachers, a parking lot and the completion of the mezzanine, according to Nevada Sports Net.

The nonprofit GRISCA formally launched its capital campaign last spring. Visit renoice.org to learn more and to donate.