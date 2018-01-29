Construction to begin on new Doral Academy facility

Ground will be broken on the new permanent state-of-the-art facility for the Doral Academy of Northern Nevada in Reno on Wednesday, Jan. 31.

Doral Academy of Northern Nevada, a tuition-free, arts-integrated, public charter school. The new facility will be located off of Butch Cassidy Drive across from Galena High School in South Reno.

"At Doral Academy we work hard to increase literacy, social, cognitive and emotional development, through the arts for our students," said Principal Megan Pruitt. "Seeing their successes, both in and out of the classroom, is the most rewarding part of this job."

The charter school will offer classes for grades K-8 and will be open for the 2018-2019 school year. The school is currently accepting applications for interested families and students.

For more information on Doral Academy of Northern Nevada and how to apply, please visit doralnorthernnevada.org or find us on Facebook (Doralnorthernnevada).