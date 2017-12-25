Construction wraps on Carson City industrial speculative building

Shaheen Beauchamp Builders has finished construction on what may be the first speculative warehouse building completed in Carson City in nearly a decade.

The 28,500-square-foot building, located at 3320 Research Way, has one tenant already moving in and 10,000 square feet still available for lease. The building is completed and ready for quick occupancy.

"The space can be divided down into smaller units," Jeff Shaheen, co-owner of Shaheen Beauchamp Builders, said. "It's ideally suited for businesses needing warehouse or shop space and the location is right off I-580 with easy access on and off the freeway via College Parkway and high visibility to vehicles passing by on the freeway."

Shaheen said the $3.5 million building marks the return of speculative warehouse building to Carson City since the economic downturn nearly a decade years ago, with Nevada's economic boom opening the door for speculative projects around the region.

"We feel Carson City is prime for the size product we have brought to the market, and we're excited to lead the charge," he said. "This is just the beginning. As more companies want to relocate to Northern Nevada, we're going to see more demand for speculative buildings."

Architecture and design for 3320 Research Way was completed by Joey Lassonde Design and Resource Concepts Inc. John Uhart Commercial Real Estate is the broker on the building.

For leasing information, contact John Uhart at 775-884-1896.