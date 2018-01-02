Consumer technology trade show set to open Jan. 9 in Las Vegas

CES is the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. The Jan. 9-12 show, spread out at three venues in Las Vegas, is where the business of technology gets done.

A platform for innovators of all sizes to build their brands, every major technology company on the planet participates in CES (consumer electronic show) in some way — by exhibiting, speaking, sponsoring, attending or holding co-located events and business meetings.

The ginormous show feature more than 3,900 exhibitors. An expected 170,000 attendees representing industry leaders from the entire tech ecosystem attend to discover and experience the latest trends and network with peers.

Exhibitors feature products from all facets of tech, from audio, vehicle technology and wireless to drones, augmented and virtual reality, 3D printing, sensor tech and more.

Since the first CES in 1967, thousands of products have been announced at the shows, including the videocassette recorder (VCR), 1970; flat screen plaza display TVs were introduced in 1995; high definition television (HDTV), 1998; and 3D printers in 2014, to name a few.

Manufacturers, developers and suppliers gather at CES to not only showcase game-changing technology to the world, but to also build strong business relationships with new and existing industries.

Owned, produced and managed by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), show proceeds are reinvested to grow the consumer technology industry.

For more information go here.