Continued claims for unemployment in Nevada fall for 5th straight week

This graphic shows the trend of weekly jobless claims in Nevada for all of 2020.

Courtesy Nevada DETR

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Initial claims for unemployment benefits in Nevada rose slightly for the week ending Sept. 12, up 381 to 8,332.

But continued claims decreased for the fifth straight week, according to updated statistics from the the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

The 189,007 continued claims is the lowest that number has been since the week ending April 11.

That stats released Sept. 18 by Nevada DETR come two days after the department reported Nevada’s August jobless rate and dipped to 13.2%, showing a slow economic recovery continuing for the Silver State.

Meanwhile, according to the Sept. 18 stats that report solely on the week ending Sept. 12, the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program that covers the self-employed and gig workers reported 10,318 initial claims. That is also a slight increase. And as with regular UI claims, the continued claims under PUA declined 11,004 to 94,736 in the week.

There were just 86 initial claims filed in Carson City last week along with 62 in Douglas and 31 in Churchill. Lyon County reported 76 new claims.

Continued claims in Carson City now total 1,528, 1,133 in Douglas, 340 in Churchill and 1,304 in Lyon.

Washoe County, meanwhile, reported 711 new claims for benefits and a total caseload of 14,430.

In addition, Nevada’s insured unemployment rate dipped below 15% this past week, falling seven-tenths.

Officials point out that the insured unemployment rate is different from the total unemployment in the state. Nevada’s 13.2% total jobless rate is still worst in the nation — though, Nevada’s insured unemployment rate is third highest in the nation, lower only than Hawaii and California.