Continuing jobless claims decrease for 11th straight week in Nevada

CARSON CITY, Nev. — The number of Nevadans on unemployment benefits fell for the 11th straight week, according to new weekly statistics released Oct. 29 by the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

For the week ending Oct. 24, there were 127,673 people on the unemployment roll, a decline of 12,459 from the week ending Oct. 17. That decreased Nevada’s “insured unemployment” rate to 9.1 percent.

But that is still much lower than the state’s total unemployment rate (12.6 percent for September) because of the number of workers not covered by the insurance system.

Among those not covered are workers receiving benefits through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program that provides benefits to the self-employed and gig workers. PUA continued claims totaled 89,253 during last week, a decline of 867 claims form the week before.

Nevada’s Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program that provides benefits to those who have exhausted regular benefits reported 83,467 claims filed, an increase of 8,425 from the previous week. But officials say that increase is expected as people exhaust their regular benefits.

Finally, those who have exhausted regular and PEUC benefits go to the State Extended Benefit program that provides another 20 weeks of support. That program saw an increase of 1,086 new claims in the week ending Oct. 24.

In terms of new jobless claims filed during the week ending Oct. 24, DETR reported 9,036 new claims, an increase of 302 claims, or 3.5 percent, compared to the previous week’s total of 8,734.