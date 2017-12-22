Corcom.io seeking investors

Corcom.io, a Sparks-based technology startup, is in its fourth investment round and has scheduled two upcoming initial coin offerings.

The fourth round of investment for accredited investors will close December 16th, 2017 and the system utility COR token ICO will start January 1st, 2018. The core component matrix security token, CRS, is scheduled for ICO on March 1st, 2018.

“Everyone can create value. We’ve been digging into the process, the joy, and the setbacks and are excited to offer and further develop the core component matrix system solution within the context of an incentivized, forward looking, and growing community,” said Jesse Adams, CEO of corcom.io in a release.

The core component matrix tracks and rewards project progress and every value creation event that can be recorded along the way.