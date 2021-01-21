Couple buys longtime Gardnerville trucking company

Exterior view of the company’s headquarters at 1195 Service Drive in Gardnerville.

Courtesy: Google Maps

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. — Long-time Gardnerville company Nicholson Trucking Inc. has been purchased by Stephen and Lana Hansen, who are renaming it Hansen Trucking Inc.

The new company will transport delivery of dirt, rock and asphalt to construction sites in Carson Valley, Lake Tahoe, Carson City, Reno and Sparks.

“We are extremely excited about forming our own trucking firm, and we look forward to meeting our next goal of expanding our already healthy customer base even further,” Lana Hansen said in a statement. “Thanks to our experience in the field, we have strong relationships with many of the contractors and government officials that the existing firm worked with, so we foresee a smooth transition in ownership.”

The Nevada State Development Corporation facilitated the $431,000 portion of financing for the Hansens’ purchase — which includes the company’s existing headquarters at 1195 Service Drive in Gardnerville — in conjunction with Wells Fargo Bank, according to a press release from NSDC.

Hansen Trucking will also haul snow and sand to assist with snow removal efforts of local government entities during the winter months.

Key customers of the operation include Qualcon Contractors, Bing Materials, Cruz Construction, Joy Engineering, West Coast Paving, Granite Construction, Tahoe Asphalt, Brunswick Canyon Materials, Syblon Ried, Caltrans, the Nevada Department of Transportation, Black Gold Asphalt, Black Point Cinder Mine, MCW Construction, and Lakeside Paving, Lana Hansen said.

“We would like to offer our hearty congratulations to Lana and Steve for achieving this big milestone in their business journey,” Sandy Gordon, vice president/business development officer with NSDC, said in a statement. “It is always a genuine pleasure to help business owners achieve their dream with the assistance of an SBA 504 loan. Lana and Steve have certainly showed they have what it takes to get the job done in this field, so we see nothing but success for their business expansion.”