COVID-19 business closures: Becoming unemployed in just hours

A row of businesses at McQueen Crossings S.C. sits closed the afternoon of March 18 — save for Wells Fargo, as banks are considered “essential” businesses.

Photo: Kaleb M. Roedel

RENO, Nev. — Many Nevadans working in the service industry who have the opportunity to file for unemployment are currently in the process of doing so after the mandated statewide closure of all non-essential businesses for 30 days.

“I’ve never had to apply for unemployment. I honestly didn’t even know how. I texted my mom and I was like, ‘where do I even go,’” said Marissa Depaoli, who was working as a server at Chili’s Bar & Grill just a week ago.

The closures aren’t just impacting the food and entertainment industry — they also include beauty shops, gyms and other businesses, like Reno’s Black Hole Body Piercing.

“They’re not feeling great,” said Stevie Tavener, regarding the piercing company’s staff. “I worry about all of them because everyone who works there is very family orientated. It’s their whole income and it just closed in a matter of hours.”

