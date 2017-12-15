Craft, LLC buys building in Midtown Reno

Craft, LLC, the operating company of Craft Wine and Beer in the Midtown District of Reno, has purchased its building at 22 Martin Street for $425,000.

Nevada State Development Corporation helped facilitate financing for the deal with a $177,000 SBA loan at a rate of 4.625 percent. Western Alliance Bank also assisted with the finance package.

"Ever since I launched Craft Wine and Beer in 2010, my goal has been to bring my passion for craft beer, exceptional wine and other great beverages to the Reno market," Martin said. "Especially when you consider all the exciting developments happening in the Midtown District in the past several years, I could not ask for a better location. Being able to own my own building is a huge positive step forward for my business."

Craft focuses on beverages created by small independent brewers, wineries and distilleries. Plans for a monthly wine club and expanded tasting events are in the works.