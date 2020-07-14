Crews break ground on new Safeway in Damonte Ranch

The new 62,000-square-foot Safeway is scheduled to open next spring in Damonte Ranch.

Courtesy photo

RENO, Nev. — Lewis Retail Centers announced July 6 construction has begun on the new Safeway grocery store at the Damonte Ranch Town Center.

“When we initially planned Damonte Ranch Town Center, we felt that the location would be perfect for a high-quality neighborhood grocery store like Safeway,” Robert E. Lewis, president of the Nevada Division of the Lewis Group of Companies, said in a press release. “Their new store will add to the strong retail activity at the center, and serve the increasingly significant resident population within the immediate radius.”

The 62,000-square-foot store will be the third Safeway in the Reno-Sparks market; it will be the third major anchor at Damonte Ranch Town Center, joining RC Willey and Home Depot.

“Our company has enjoyed a long-standing relationship with Safeway,” said Lewis. “Now that Damonte Ranch has been built out to include nearly 5,000 homes with another 3,000 homes immediately adjacent, the timing is right for Safeway to build their store and we are happy that the Damonte Ranch Town Center is the location they’ve chosen.

“Safeway will be a welcome addition to the neighborhood and the center.”

The 509,000-sq.ft. Damonte Ranch Town Center is located at the corner of Steamboat Parkway and Damonte Ranch Parkway in South Reno. The center is part of the popular 2,000-acre Damonte Ranch master-planned community; an estimated 19,497 households are within a three-mile radius of Damonte Ranch Town Center.

According to the press release, Lewis Retail Centers is planning on designing and building more space that will be available to lease to retail tenants soon after Safeway opens its doors in spring 2021.

Lewis Retail Centers is an affiliate of the Lewis Group of Companies.