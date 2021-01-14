DC Logistics expanding to Reno, to fill 150-200 jobs over 5 years

Ed Pier is vice president of DC Logistics.

Courtesy Photo

RENO, Nev. — In 2020, the pandemic didn’t stop logistics companies from moving operations into Northern Nevada, and the region’s reputation as a warehousing hub is showing no signs of slowing in 2021.

A prime example is the recent announcement that Pier Enterprises Group, a Southern California-based warehousing and distribution firm that does business as DC Logistics, has leased 57,541 square feet of space in the North Valleys Commerce Center.

“DC Logistics decided on the Reno expansion to meet our growing customers needs,” Ed Pier, vice president of DC Logistics, said in an email to the NNBW. “Reno is a thriving city where logistics and warehousing needs are continually growing. DC would like to capitalize and use this location to continue our current customers’ needs as well as future customers.”

Pier said being positioned in Reno will save the company time and money, pointing to the fact that DC Logistics has “high” freight volumes shipping from Southern California to Northern California.

“Since Reno is a shorter distance from Northern California, it is anticipated that this will cut down our Line Haul stem miles for our relay drivers,” Pier said.

The company plans to move into its new Reno facility on Feb. 1 and aims to be fully operational by Feb. 18, he said.

The company did not disclose financial details of the lease.

DC Logistics, Pier said, is initially looking to hire up to 10 employees from the Reno area to fill administration, driver and warehouse association positions. Over the next five years, the company plans to increase its Reno workforce to 150-200 employees; pay rates will range from $17-$24 per hour.

“We are very excited for the opportunity of doing business in Reno,” Pier said, adding: “We plan on taking advantage of the foothold, and potentially expand … into Salt Lake City.”

Founded in 2006, Pier Enterprises Group currently has 250 employees across 10 locations.

The company’s 11th location in North Reno is a part of phase two of the North Valleys Commerce Center at 9555 N. Virginia St., developed by Panattoni Development Company.

In all, the center includes five buildings totaling 1.4 million square feet.

“The addition of Pier Enterprises to the North Valleys Commerce Center is a continuation of many outstanding companies selecting Northern Nevada as a distribution hub,” Doug Roberts, partner for Panattoni Development Company, said in a press release. “The industrial market has continued to grow across the state and nation as companies successfully adapt to shifts in consumer preferences.”