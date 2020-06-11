Delivering with Dignity Reno-Sparks serves over 10,000 meals

Volunteers with Reno-Tahoe Transportation prepare to deliver meals to people in need across Reno-Sparks as part of Delivering with Dignity.

Photo: Delivering with Dignity

RENO, Nev. — As of this week, more than 10,000 meals have been delivered to in-need members of the Reno-Sparks community since the May 4 launch of Delivering with Dignity Reno-Sparks.

The program — supported by Nevada Lt. Gov. Kate Marshall, the United Way of Northern Nevada and the Sierra, and local restaurants — delivers food to those who are low-income and at an increased risk of contracting COVID-19, reducing their risk of exposure to the virus.

According to a May 28 press release, since its launch, more than 150 volunteer “Food Heroes” and nonprofit partners — including The Children’s Cabinet, Communities in Schools, Seniors in Service, Community Food Pantry and JOIN Inc. — have joined as partners.

“Key donors and generous sponsors” include the city of Reno, First Independent Bank, Montrêux Cares, Dickson Realty, Codd Family Trust, Laborers’ International Union of North America Local 169, Nevada Chapter of Associated General Contractors and Michael Dermody of Dermody Properties.

“Our donors, nonprofit partners, participating restaurants, Food Heroes, organizers and supporters are what help us keep our momentum going,” Lt. Gov. Marshall said in a statement. “All of these people are vital to this program continuing to stay just as strong as our launch.”

At its beginning, Delivering with Dignity Reno-Sparks teamed up with Liberty Food & Wine Exchange to cook thousands of handcrafted meals. To continue expanding, the program also partnered recently with Blend Catering to allow for more meals.

“The impact on the community and the local restaurant industry has been incredible,” Chef Mark Estee, restaurateur and Delivering with Dignity partner, said in a statement. “On top of providing thousands of meals to needy families, several restaurant employees were able to stay employed during these unprecedented times. We cannot wait to see what new milestone comes next.”

Go here to learn more about volunteering for the program.