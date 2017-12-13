Dermody leases space in its New Jersey facility

Dermody Properties, a national real estate investment, development and management company headquartered in Reno, leased 401,008 square feet in its LogistiCenter at Logan industrial park in Logan Township, N.J., to Kenco Logistics.

Kenco specializes in distribution and fulfillment, transportation management, material handling, real estate management and information technology. Kenco will use the new facility for storage and distribution of their customers' products.

Marc Isdaner, Mark Chubb and Michael Zerbe of Colliers International represented Dermody Properties in the transaction. Vincent Ranalli and William Goodwin of CBRE represented Kenco. The building was designed by Ware Malcomb and Blue Rock construction is serving as the contractor for tenant improvements. Kenco is expected to move into the building in January.

LogistiCenter at Logan is a 1,100 acre, master-planned Class A industrial park in Logan Township, N.J. planned for over 5.5 million square feet of warehouse, distribution and manufacturing space. LogistiCenter at Logan is located off Interstate 295 and the New Jersey Turnpike and is only 15 miles from the Delaware River ports in Camden, Philadelphia and Wilmington.