Dermody Properties begins additions to Reno’s LogistiCenter at 395

Dermody Properties recently began construction on an additional building in its LogistiCenter at 395 Phase 2 in the North Valleys area of Reno.

The new construction will 436,368 square feet, bringing the total to 1,158,880 square feet.

The project is expected to be completed in September.

The already successful LogistiCenter at 395 Phase 2 is a 130-acre master-planned industrial business park that, upon completion, will be home to three buildings totaling more than 1.6 million square feet.

Dermody Properties, founded and headquartered in Reno, is a privately owned industrial real estate investment, development and management firm.

Dermody completed Building 1 of LogistiCenter at 395 Phase 2 in 2016. Tenants include Jarden Technical Apparel and Fosdick, LLC. Approximately 181,060 square feet remains available for lease in Building 1.

LogistiCenter at 395 Phase 2 is located at 8730 Military Road, just off of Lemmon Valley Drive. The location provides immediate access to the U.S. Interstate Highway system and is within close proximity to a high-quality, proven labor force experienced in distribution, e-commerce and manufacturing industries.

The new 436,368 square foot building will feature a 36-foot clear height and parking, including 378 car stalls and 203 trailer stalls.

The entire new building is available for lease and is being marketed by Eric Bennett and Gordon Zack of CBRE on behalf of Dermody Properties. United Construction is the general contractor on the project.

PCCP, LLC (PCCP) is Dermody Properties' strategic capital partner on the industrial park.