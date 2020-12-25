Dermody Properties Foundation announces recipients of $150K in grants

RENO, Nev. — The Dermody Properties Foundation this month announced its 2020 grant recipients across the country, including local nonprofits such as the Nevada Women’s Fund, Awaken, Carson City Symphony, Nevada Museum of Art, among several others across Northern Nevada.

In all, more than 100 other nonprofits in communities across the country received a share of $150,000 as part of the company’s annual grants program.

Based in Reno, real estate investment firm Dermody Properties established the Dermody Properties Foundation in 1988. The foundation is entirely employee-managed and funded. The annual grant supports organizations that focus on the arts, education and families, with special emphasis on children, the elderly, the disabled, substance abuse and the homeless.

“Sharing our success and giving back to the communities in which we do business is a vital part of our mission, our philosophy and our vision for the future,” Michael C. Dermody, Chairman and CEO at Dermody Properties, said in a statement. “As Dermody Properties continues to grow, as does our commitment to supporting vital organizations and causes that are making a difference in the communities we serve.”

According to a Dec. 15 press release, this year, in light of COVID-19, employees also selected more than 20 organizations to receive a Dermody Properties Foundation COVID Emergency Grant — including the Food Bank of Northern Nevada and Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada in Reno.

To date, the foundation has donated $3.25 million to nonprofits across the country, according to the company.

“As an organization, we’re honored to be able to recognize outstanding organizations across the country that are going above and beyond to provide support and resources in their respective communities,” Douglas A. Kiersey, Jr., President of Dermody Properties, stated. “This year has proven to be immensely challenging for so many of these organizations and families everywhere. We feel very fortunate to be able to give back and make a genuine difference for those in need.”

The news comes on the heels of Dermody Properties announcing Nov. 25 it had doled out $50,000 in grants as part of its annual Thanksgiving Capstone Award, highlighted by the Food Bank of Northern Nevada receiving $25,000.