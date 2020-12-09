Dermody Properties grants $25,000 to Food Bank of Northern Nevada

Michael Dermody is Chairman of the Board and CEO of Dermody Properties, which oversees the Dermody Properties Foundation.

Courtesy photo

RENO, Nev. — Dermody Properties recently announced recipients of its annual Dermody Properties Thanksgiving Capstone Award, highlighted by the Food Bank of Northern Nevada receiving $25,000.

Per a Nov. 25 press release, the donation will help the food bank, which like most nonprofits and businesses faced many operational challenges this year due to the pandemic, provide 75,000 meals throughout the community.

“Every year, the Thanksgiving Capstone Award brings our company, our executive team and our communities together to help those organizations who are truly making an impact in the lives of people in need,” Michael C. Dermody, chairman and CEO, said in a statement. “At Dermody Properties, this award has become a tradition to help ensure the communities in which we do business have adequate resources. With the COVID-19 pandemic, we know that now, more than ever, these gifts are critical to people in need.

“We are pleased to continue our support of the Food Bank of Northern Nevada and recognize its efforts to fight hunger and food insecurity within our most vulnerable populations.”

The Dermody Properties Annual Thanksgiving Capstone Award is directed each year by the executive management committee of Dermody Properties, which includes Michael C. Dermody; President Douglas A. Kiersey, Jr.; Partner and Chief Capital Officer Kathleen S. Briscoe; Chief Operating Officer Elizabeth Kauchak; Chief Financial Officer Douglas Lanning; and Partner and Chief Investment Officer Timothy Walsh.

“The Food Bank of Northern Nevada plays a pivotal role in this community to ensure that families and children have access to adequate and nutritious food,” Lanning said in a statement. “Along with its partner agencies and thanks to countless volunteers, the organization is making huge strides to combat hunger in Northern Nevada, and we’re honored to support them in their efforts.”

In addition to the food bank, Dermody Properties selected five additional organizations to each receive $5,000 for this year’s Capstone Award: Elmhurst-Yorkfield Food Pantry in Elmhurst, Ill.; St. Mary’s Food Bank in Phoenix; GRACE in Grapevine, Texas; Feeding America of Riverside and San Bernardino in Riverside, Calif.; and The American Heart Association in Newark, Del.