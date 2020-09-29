Developer: Park Lane site will now be known as ‘Reno Experience District’

Rendering of the Reno Experience District upon completion.

Courtesy The Abbi Agency

RENO, Nev. — The site of the former Park Lane Mall south of midtown, which is being developed into a master-planned community complete with artisan shops, dining, art, entertainment and luxury living, has a new name: Reno Experience District.

According to a press release provided on behalf of developer Lyon Living and project partner Reno Land Inc., the district “will simply be defined as RED” and will feature an open-concept market hall that will host several events and performances throughout the year.

“We knew Park Lane Mall was beloved by the people of Reno, so it was important to us to create something iconic and spectacular that everyone could enjoy,” Frank T. Suryan Jr., chairman and CEO of Lyon Living, said in a statement. “Our vision is to create an arts and culture epicenter in Reno, a true destination for unique experiences.”

The master-planned community, which has been under construction since early 2019, will include, among other amenities: 1,300 luxury apartment homes; 70,000-plus square feet of retail space; 382,000 square feet of custom office space on the property’s “Tech Campus”; a 170-key hotel; rooftop lounges; and 2-acre central park with an amphitheater and large LED display.

According to the release, Emory, the first luxury apartment building to open at “RED,” should have apartment homes ready for move-ins by January 2021, with pre-leasing starting in October, with other portions of the project set to open by March.

Rendering of the Reno Experience District upon completion.

RED-2

Visit http://www.redreno.com to learn more and see more images.