Dianda Construction changes company name to Plenium Builders

Aloft Reno Hotel, located near Reno-Tahoe International Airport, is one of Plenium Builders' recent construction projects.

Courtesy Photo

SPARKS, Nev. — Longtime Sparks construction company Dianda Construction changed its name to Plenium Builders, the company announced last week, with Toby Basta being named president and managing partner.

Over the years, the company has built a diverse portfolio of commercial, industrial and residential projects across the region, including Aloft Hotel at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport; Uncommon Student Housing at the University of Nevada, Reno; and Villa Harrah on Lake Tahoe’s East Shore, among others.

“Plenium is not just a new name; it’s a new era,” Basta said in a Sept. 28 press release announcing the company name change. “Our skilled team is committed to taking the guesswork out of construction. We offer an array of technical and analytical construction expertise in multiple business sectors, a strong work ethic and an enthusiasm for detail-focused follow-through.”

Along with Basta, Plenium Builders’ leadership includes Scott Higgins, Vice President of Pre-Construction; Ross Blaine, Vice President of Operations; Bob White, Residential Director; and Dave Baker, General Superintendent.

According to a Sept. 28 story by the Reno Gazette Journal’s Jason Hidalgo, Plenium Builders is the second transition involving a company associated with the Dianda family. Back in 2018, Q&D Construction expanded its ownership pool by adding five new co-owners to the company.

Despite sharing a common link with the Dianda family, Plenium and Q&D are separately owned entities; the Dianda family will also remain a part of Plenium Builders despite the name change.