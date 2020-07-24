Dickson Realty lands most agents on 2020 REAL Trends list in Northern Nevada

Nancy Fennell, CEO of Dickson Realty.

Courtesy photo

RENO, Nev. — Dickson Realty in Reno announced June 30 that the company had more individual agents on the prestigious 2020 REAL Trends America’s Best Real Estate Professionals list than any other real estate company in Northern Nevada.

This list recognizes the best of the best for their exceptional residential sales production in 2019.

“We are proud to be affiliated with the best of the best,” Nancy Fennell, CEO of Dickson Realty, said in a statement. “Striving for mastery has been a core value of our firm from the beginning and these agents do it as well as any agent in the country. We are honored they have chosen to be part of the Dickson Realty family.”

Agents are ranked by Market Segment Area (MSA), as well as by state. Individual Dickson agents recognized include:

Joseph Wieczorek: #1 in Reno/Sparks, #3 in Nevada, $50,451,763 in production volume

Lori Welsh: #4 Reno/Sparks, #8 Nevada, $38,247,056 in production volume

David Hughes: #7 Reno/Sparks, #18 Nevada, $24,048,800 in production volume

Diana Renfroe: #8 Reno/Sparks, #22 Nevada, $22,533,206 in production volume

Rebecca Dickson: #9 Reno/Sparks, #32 in Nevada, $20,214,745 in production volume

Don Dees: #10 Reno/Sparks, #33 in Nevada, $20,031,325 in production volume

The following small team also made the list: Sullivan-Wonhof-Gore Luxury Real Estate Team (Brooke Sullivan, Rob Wonhof and Monica Gore) — #1 Reno, #1 in Nevada, $109,301,641 in production volume.

“We strongly believe that every action an individual takes is a step toward the person they wish to become,” Beau Keenan, president of Dickson Realty, said in a statement. “We are very proud of all of our agents who take steps daily to become better people and better real estate professionals. The hard work these specific agents put into their careers often goes unnoticed, so we’re grateful they can be recognized for their efforts. We are honored to be associated with so many top agents that share our culture of going above and beyond for the client.”