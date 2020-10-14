Dolan Auto Group, Ridgeline among NNHRA’s 2020 Best Places to Work

The Northern Nevada Human Resources Association's 2020 Best Places to Work logo.

RENO, Nev. — The Northern Nevada Human Resources Association on Sept. 30 held a drive-in awards ceremony at the West Wind El Rancho Drive-in Movie Theater in Sparks to honor winners of its 2020 Best Places to Work.

The annual awards program began in 2008 and is designed to honor organizations in Northern Nevada who deliver an outstanding work experience to its employees, according to an Oct. 1 press release.

Companies are nominated, and employees complete surveys that gather valuable insight on several areas that would be indicative of a best place to work.

This year’s winners are as follows: Micro Category (10 to 25 employees), CARE Chest of Sierra Nevada; Small Category (26 to 50 employees), Terry Lee Wells Nevada Discovery Museum; Medium Category (51 to 150 employees), Ridgeline; Large Category (151 to 499 employees), Prominence Health Plan; and XLarge Category (500+ employees), Dolan Auto Group.

Go to nnhra.org/2020_Best_Places_to_Work_Winners for the full list of winners and runners-up.