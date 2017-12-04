Dolan nominated for Dealer of the Year Award

Ryan Dolan, CEO of Dolan Toyota in Reno, has been nominated for the 2018 TIME Dealer of the Year award.

The TIME Dealer of the Year award recipients are among the nation's most successful auto dealers who also demonstrate a long-standing commitment to community service. Dolan, 41, was chosen to represent the Nevada Franchised Auto Dealers Association in the national competition – one of only 47 auto dealers from more than 16,500 nationwide – nominated for the 49th annual award.

The award is sponsored by TIME in association with Ally Financial, and in cooperation with NADA. A panel of faculty members from the Tauber Institute for Global Operations at the University of Michigan will select one finalist from each of the four NADA regions and one national Dealer of the Year.

"I value our longtime employees and the customer relationships we've built over the years," nominee Dolan said. "Being able to give back so much to the community in which I was born and raised is very rewarding, and I hope to pass on that penchant for charitable giving to future generations."

Dolan, a 1995 graduate of Reno High School in Reno, earned a bachelor of interdisciplinary studies in business/communication at Arizona State University in Tempe in 1999. He also graduated from the NADA Academy in 2002 in preparation for joining the family auto group, founded by his father, Tom.

Dolan has served on the boards of the Washoe County Child Advocacy Center, the Athletic Association of the University of Nevada, Reno (AAUN) and the Reno-Sparks New Car Dealers Association.