Don’t forget: 2020 Best In Business nomination period ends midnight Sept. 9

The Northern Nevada Business Weekly’s 2020 Best In Business contest officially kicked off Wednesday, Aug. 19, and the nomination period’s deadline is fast approaching.

Here are some of the key details for this year’s contest, as well as some important reminders and updates.

Like in previous years, the 2020 contest is broken into two phases: a nomination period and a voting period, both of which will be handled by an independent third-party platform through our website (no paper ballots will be accepted; it’s all digital).

The nomination period runs from Aug. 19 through 11:59 p.m. Sept. 9, during which readers can nominate any person or business in any of the 18 categories.

Once the nomination period wraps, we’ll spend time weeding through the entries to ensure accuracy.

Next, the voting period is scheduled for Sept. 23 through Oct. 7, during which time readers can vote once per day for their favorite nominee in each of the 18 categories.

After Oct. 7, we’ll tally up the votes and announce 10 finalists for each category — this means we’ll have a total of 180 finalists.

To wrap it all up, we’ll announce the 18 winners (including second and third place) on Dec. 30, 2020, both on our website and within the 13th annual Northern Nevada Book of Lists, our marquee special section that’s scheduled to publish the same day.

Between now and 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, go to nnbw.com/bestinbusiness2020, click or tap each of the three main categories, enter the name of who you want to nominate, provide a photo and brief description of why that person or company is deserving, and submit.

Questions? Please reach out to NNBW Business Development Manager Melissa Saavedra at msaavedra@nevadanewsgroup.com or Editor Kevin MacMillan at kmacmillan@nevadanewsgroup.com.