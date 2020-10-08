DoughBoys Donuts wins PBS Reno Spotlight Award for best business

DoughBoys Donuts owner Jay Kenny, seen in the PBS Reno Spotlight Award video entry.

Courtesy PBS Reno

RENO, Nev. — PBS Reno recently announced the winners of the 2020 PBS Reno Spotlight Awards and Auction.

Awards, decided via a community-voting process, were presented in five categories during the inaugural on-air program broadcast on channel 5.1 and streamed live on Sept. 13.

According to a Sept. 29 press release, DoughBoys Donuts won the Spotlight Award for Extraordinary Local Business. Capability Health and Human Services and Roundabout Catering and Party Rentals were the other two finalists recognized in this category.

Other winners included:

Eddy House won the Spotlight Award for Extraordinary Community Group. Adopt-a-Vet Dental Program and Awaken were the other finalists.

Dr. Marie Duan Meservy, who teaches students at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine, won the Spotlight Award for Extraordinary Educator. Cristy Fernandez of Jessie Beck Elementary School and Beckee Foote of Nancy Gomes Elementary School were the other finalists.

Dr. Bayo Curry-Winchell of Saint Mary’s Medical Group won the Spotlight Award for Extraordinary Neighbor. Climate activist Janet Atkinson and Cheree Boteler of STEP2 were the other finalists.

Monique Magee, a freshman from the University of Nevada, won the Spotlight Award for Extraordinary Young Neighbor. Arian Evans of Fallon and Avery Pipkin of Reno were the other finalists.

“Thanks to the many generous donors who helped PBS Reno raise more than $180,000, the Spotlight Awards and Auction will help bring PBS favorites and local productions like Wild Nevada and Arteffects to our community over the coming year,” Peter Stanton, PBS Reno Vice President of Development, said in a statement. “I’m humbled to be able to present such caring, dedicated individuals and groups with Spotlight Awards. It was a true honor, and I am blown away by the work happening in our community.”

Go to pbsreno.org/events/spotlight-awards to view videos of all the awardees.