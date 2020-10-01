Douglas County merchants see 37% YOY taxable sales increase in July

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. — Taxable sales shot upward 37% in Douglas County for the month of July compared the same month in 2019.

The county’s merchants had $89.7 million in sales, up from $65.4 million in July 2019, according to updated numbers published Sept. 24 by the Nevada Department of Taxation.

General merchandise stores, including two Walmarts and a Target, posted $10.17 million in taxable sales, up nearly 7% from last year.

Nonstore retailers, which includes online sales, more than doubled over last year to $7.4 million from $3.25 million. Some of that is due to a change in how the Department of Taxation classifies those sales, but some is due to the increase in more home orders.

Many of the taxable sales categories related to new residents, including home furnishings, electronics, appliances, and building and garden equipment and supplies, posted increases.

Specialty trade contractors more than doubled hitting $3 million during the month, up from $1.25 million.

The county’s wholesalers of durable goods posted a $15.6 million month in July, up from $4.5 million in July 2019.

Despite only having one dealership in the county, motor vehicle sales and parts dealers sold $4.88 million in goods, up from $3 million last year.

Food services and drinking places were down 17% to $11.14 million in July, while accommodations were down 53% to $2.1 million. Both categories reflect the status of the Stateline casinos during the month, where the gambling win was down 39.7% to $21 million.

Elsewhere in Nevada, several counties posted strong YOY increases as another indicator that the economy is rebounding amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Sept. 24 taxable sales numbers, Carson City posted a 22.8% increase from July 2019 to July 2020; Churchill County was up 4.1%; and Elko County was up 19.7%, among other upticks.

July’s numbers in Washoe County were also encouraging, showing an 11% increase thanks to $843 million in taxable sales posted this July, compared to $759 million a year ago.

Clark County, meanwhile, was down 9%, posting $3.428 billion in taxable sales this year compared to $3.766 billion in July 2019.

NNBW Editor Kevin MacMillan contributed to this report.