Downtown Reno businesses donating up to $180K to beautify ReTRAC Plaza

A look at the conceptual plan to enhance the ReTRAC Plaza in downtown Reno.

Courtesy City of Reno

RENO, Nev. — At its Aug. 26 meeting, Reno City Council approved a $130,000 cash donation from the Downtown Reno Partnership for the “ReTRAC Lid Enhancement Project.”

According to an Aug. 27 press release from the city, the DRP has been working with the city, its residents and downtown businesses to create a conceptual plan to enhance ReTRAC Plaza, including a community survey to collect input on the perception of the ReTRAC East Plaza, the concrete and dirt space between Whitney Peak Hotel and the Eldorado on Virginia Street to Sierra Street.

“In the heart of downtown next to the iconic Reno Arch, the ReTRAC lids are going from bland to brilliant,” Reno City Councilmember Neoma Jardon said in a statement. “Thank you to the Downtown Reno Partnership for the generous donation. And thank you to the many volunteers who are helping to make this a vibrant, inviting destination for visitors and residents.”

In all, the donation approved Aug. 26 is for up to $180,000 from the DRP — $130,000 in cash and up to $50,000 in in-kind services.

The first phase of improvements will include new trees, flowers, landscaping and irrigation. According to the city, staff expects to have a landscaping contract ready by December, and have construction completed by April 2021.

The donation comes a month after Council accepted a $25,000 grant on July 22 from Bloomberg Philanthropies for the Asphalt Art Initiative which will go toward the creation of a mural on the ReTRAC Plaza.

According to the city, the Reno Arts and Culture Commission will work to secure a nationally recognized artist.

“The mural will be painted directly on the ground and should last for three years with minimal maintenance,” per the city.

Interested artists can find more information at RenoCulture.com under Call for Artists. The deadline to apply is Oct. 5 at 11:59 p.m.

“We are truly grateful for Bloomberg Philanthropies and their support of arts and culture in the City of Reno Reno,” Mayor Hillary Schieve said in a statement. “We know that our citizens and downtown businesses have long wanted to activate the ReTRAC Plaza, so these two projects are a welcome addition to the The Biggest Little City.”