Economic development in Northern Nevada topic of May 3 NNBW event

Tickets: $15 for NNBW subscribers; $20 for non-subscribers, plus fees

Where: Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Reno

When: 7-9 a.m. Thursday, May 3,

What: NNBW’s May 2018 Breakfast & Business Series

If you go

RENO, Nev. — Next week, the Northern Nevada Business Weekly will kick of the month of May in style — "Nevada Style," that is.

The NNBW's monthly NNBW Present Breakfast & Business Series returns Thursday, May 3, at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Reno.

The May breakfast's topic is: "Economic Development: Nevada STYLE," and Thomas R. Harris, director of the University of Nevada, Reno Center for Economic Development, will serve as moderator of the following four-person panel:

Mike Kazmierski, president/CEO of the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN)

Lynn O'Mara, director of economic development for Northern Nevada Development Authority (NNDA)

Nathan G. Strong, executive director at the Churchill Economic Development Authority (CEDA)

Bill Thomas, assistant city manager of the city of Reno

Simply put, Nevada does economic development much differently than other states. With that in mind, the May 3 event will aim to define what economic development looks like in Northern Nevada, the impacts to the region and what the future holds.

Specifically, the panel will probe the following topics and questions:

Foundation:

Who are the Northern Nevada organizations and how do they engage?

What is the business-friendly legislation?

Why is Northern Nevada a resilient region?

Challenges:

How do we not become California?

Where's the land? Do we have the water?

How do we support resident businesses with the influx of new business development?

Innovations:

Diversification is critical, and sustainability is key.

High tech — autonomous drones and advanced manufacturing.

Tax incentives and innovations.

Horizon:

Beyond the borders — the super-region and megapolitans.

What are the bigger questions, provocative visions and framework for development?

The future is here — 2020-2030

Visit nnbw.com/nnbw-events to learn more about the event, or to register to attend.