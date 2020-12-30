EDAWN: 30 new companies for 2020 in Northern Nevada to add nearly 2,300 jobs

American Battery Technology Company Chairman and CEO Doug Cole speaks during an Aug. 27 ceremony in Fernley for the company's planned 60,000-square-foot lithium-ion battery recycling facilit

Photo: Robert Perea

RENO, Nev. — At the end of each year, the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada celebrates myriad companies it helped woo to the Northern Nevada region.

This year, EDAWN assisted 30 companies to relocate and/or expand their workforce to the Greater Reno-Sparks region.

According to a Dec. 15 press release, these businesses are expected to add a combined 2,295 new jobs at an average wage of $28 in the coming years. Further, 11 of the companies will establish new corporate headquarters in Northern Nevada.

“On behalf of the entire EDAWN Team, I would like to welcome these new and expanding companies to our region,” Mike Kazmierski, CEO of EDAWN, said in a statement. “I want to also acknowledge all of our partners (what we like to call the EDAWN Team) for your support and assistance throughout the year. I can tell you that this kind of cooperation from government, education and business does not happen in most places and it makes our job easier (even in these tough times) as economic developers because it truly gives us a competitive advantage.”

Typically, the region’s new companies are celebrated at an end-of-year celebration hosted by EDAWN; that was canceled this year due to the pandemic.

Below is the full list of new companies and details about each included in the Dec. 15 press release:

AeroSafe Global

Delivers cold-chain services for the bio-pharma industry that result in zero temperature excursions for every client, every product, every time.

Jobs Created: 50

Located From: NY

New location: Sparks, NV

Relocation

Affinity Development Group

Specializes in developing affinity and Customer Relationship Management programs for clients with established brands and customer bases.

Jobs Created: 200

Located From: CA

New location: Reno, NV

Relocation

Algorithmic Intuition

Ai2 is leading the charge in leveraging sensor algorithms and machine learning for eldercare monitoring, allowing aging in place to become the standard.

Jobs Created: 10

Located From: CA

New location: Reno, NV

Relocation, HQ

American Battery Technology Company

A clean technology platform that increases production of primary metals used in batteries that power electric cars, grid storage applications, consumer electronics and power tools.

Jobs Created: 100

Located From: CA

New location: Fernley, NV

Relocation, HQ

American Highway – A Simplex Company

A manufacturer and supplier of infrastructure products to highway contractors and distributors throughout the USA and Canada.

Jobs Created: 80

Located From: CA

New location: Fernley, NV

Relocation, HQ

Atlantic Packaging

Providing expertise in packaging equipment, high-performance materials, warehousing and distribution, and sustainable packaging options for e-commerce, retail, and industrial operations across North America.

Jobs Created: 10

Located From: NC

New location: Reno, NV

Relocation

Centerline Structural Innovations Inc

A full-scale truss and wall panel manufacturing company and framing contractor with the goal of addressing the critical housing shortage in Nevada and surrounding states.

Jobs Created: 20

Location: Reno, NV

New Startup

Coldco Logistics

Coldco Logistics provides temperature-controlled warehousing, transportation, and 3rd party logistics (3PL) solutions to customers in the food & beverage, agricultural, pharmaceutical, food service, and retail industries.

Jobs Created: 50

Located From: IL

New location: Reno, NV

Relocation

Crystal Creek Logistics

Specializes in frozen fulfillment, logistics, and shipping services for ecommerce companies.

Jobs Created: 50

Located From: WA

New location: Reno, NV

Relocation

DayaMed

An innovative technology platform with a patient-centered, customized communication hub that revolutionizes the way patients experience the pharmacy process and interaction with their medication regimen and caregivers.

Jobs Created: 100

Located From: INT

New location: Reno, NV

Relocation, HQ

Discover Podium

A technology-driven SAAs company whose platform is dedicated to delivering career advancement solutions for leaders in transition.

Jobs Created: 10

Location: Reno, NV

New Startup

HMI Cardinal

Manufacturer of commercial and residential high-end custom glass products.

Jobs Created: 150

Located From: KY

New location: Verdi, NV

Relocation

HomeStory Doors

Door manufacture specializing in interior doors, door replacements, closet doors, and glass doors.

Jobs Created: 40

Located From: CA

New location: Reno, NV

Relocation, HQ

JY Chemical

Manufacturer of plastic extrusion packaging for food products.

Jobs Created: 45

Located From: INT

New location: Mound House, NV

Relocation

Lasko Products

Engineers and builds fans, ceramic heaters, and other home comfort products in the U.S. and around the world for more than 100 years.

Jobs Created: 35

Located From: PA

New location: Reno, NV

Relocation

Makita

Manufacturer of power tools. Reno facility will be used for distribution and training corporate customers.

Jobs Created: 85

Located From: GA

New location: Reno, NV

Relocation

Mary Kay

A multi-billion-dollar company and one of the most recognized beauty brands with products in nearly 40 countries throughout the world.

Jobs Created: 50

Located From: CA

New location: Reno, NV

Relocation

PlusPlus

A software platform that allows companies like SalesForce, LinkedIn and Shopify to scale their internal learning and development programs.

Jobs Created: 20

Located From: CA

New location: Reno, NV

Relocation

RNOX

Reno’s newest tech accelerator with an initial cohort of three companies: Bookit Sports, BuildingBloc, Inc., and Copper who have raised over one million since entering the program.

Jobs Created:10

Location: Reno, NV

New startup

SnapDesk

A cloud-based proprietary software-as-a-service (SaaS) business text messaging application.

Jobs Created: 10

Location: Reno, NV

New Startup

Starbrook Modular

Revolutionizes the residential and commercial construction industry by producing custom quality single family and multifamily projects for less cost and in half of the time of traditional site-built projects.

Jobs Created: 100

Located From: CA

New location: Reno, NV

Relocation, HQ

SureClinical

Designs, develops and delivers innovative cloud applications for life sciences and healthcare.

Jobs Created: 20

Located From: CA

New location: Reno, NV

Relocation, HQ

theBalm

Founded in 2004 and based in Nevada, theBalm is a cosmetics company that produces non-toxic, vegan cosmetics and is adored by millions of women around the world who loyally use its products and share its ethos.

Jobs Created: 200

Located From: CA

New location: Reno, NV

Relocation, HQ

Think|Stack

An innovative cybersecurity and cloud company that designs, builds, secures and manages modernized technology environments and deliver ongoing best in class 24/7 NOC and SOC services.

Jobs Created: 100

Located From: MD

New location: Reno, NV

Relocation

Toast

A cloud-based platform built specifically for restaurants that combines point of sale, front of house,

back of house and guest-facing technology.

Jobs Created: 100

New Location: Reno, NV

HQ Location: Boston, MA

Union Supply

Provides food, apparel, footwear, electronics, and personal-care products to State, Federal and County correctional institutions nationwide.

Jobs Created: 60

Located From: CA

New location: Reno, NV

Relocation

Unstoppable Domains

A rising U.S. startup, launching domain names on blockchain technology. The domain names can be used for both payments and websites.

Jobs Created: 20

Located From: CA

New location: Reno, NV

Relocation, HQ

YOGO

Offers eco-friendly, compact yoga mats focused on performance with a low waste design.

Jobs Created: 40

Located From: CA

New location: Sparks, NV

Relocation, HQ

ZLine Kitchen and Bath LLC

A luxury kitchen and bath appliance brand producing industry-leading designs in range hoods, ranges, dishwashers, microwaves and more.

Jobs Created: 20

Location: Reno, NV

Expansion

Confidential