EDAWN Foundation donates $5,000 to 10 schools for winning taxi-top designs

The first-place award in the elementary school division went to Reese Hansen of Huffaker Elementary, whose image full of dynamic colors is a representation of the annual balloon races.

Courtesy EDAWN

RENO, Nev. — On Aug. 26, the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada Foundation and the Washoe County School District announced the 10 winning schools in the 6th Annual Taxi-Top Design Competition.

Students were asked to create a taxi-top design representing “why the Greater Reno-Sparks region and Northern Nevada is a great place to live, work and play.”

According to an EDAWN press release, the three first place winning designs will be displayed on Whittlesea taxis for a year; further, each school receives $500 to offset the cost of much needed classroom art supplies.

One winning artist was selected from each school range, high school, middle and elementary: Damonte High School’s Haven Flores, Sparks Middle School’s Shahriya Jhomo and Huffaker Elementary School’s Reese Hansen.

Additionally, the EDAWN Foundation members expanded the contest last year to include awarding each of the top seven runners-up with a $500 grant.

Winners were selected by members of the Washoe County arts community and the EDAWN Foundation.

“I’m so proud of our students who submitted their artwork for the Taxi-Top competition this year,” WCSD Superintendent Kristen McNeill said in a statement. “They are so artistic, and created some beautiful designs. I look forward to this event each year, and appreciate our partnership with EDAWN that makes this opportunity possible for our students.”

