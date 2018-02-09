EDAWN, Startup Angels host investing workshop

The Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN) recently received a grant from the office of Innovation and Entrepreneurship, within the U.S. Economic Development Administration, to launch a Reno-based seed fund and venture conference.

EDAWN and Startup Angels will host an The Startup Angel Workshop the weekend of April 11-12, featuring a fireside chat at the South Napa Sonoma and at the Desert Research Institute. It is designed for new and existing accredited investors, interested in early stage startup investing.

The grant, which focusses on encouraging more investment into local startups, places an emphasis on encouraging more women and minority investor participation.

"We see entrepreneurial and startup technology jobs as a growing part of our economy over the coming years," said EDAWN President and CEO, Mike Kazmierski, said in press release. "Seed capital largely comes from local investors who have a vested interest in the long-term success of our regions' ecosystem. It provides a critically important resource for startups to launch and gain market acceptance, before seeking growth capital from outside our region. I am excited for the potential of this workshop, to increase the availability of capital for our local entrepreneurs"

Angela Jackson, from the Portland Seed Fund, and Kevin Learned, from the Boise Alliance, will speak along with eight other subject matter experts, giving attendees an insider look at the world of startup investing. Following the workshop, and throughout the summer, EDAWN will host pitch events, encouraging the creation of new investment funds, which will ultimately culminate with an investor conference, occuring in the fall.

"Through our work, we've learned there's demand for information about startup investing across the US and around the globe," said Leslie Jump, founder and CEO of Startup Angels in the release. "In response, we created the Startup Angels Workshop to support the specific challenges and opportunities that different communities have when it comes to inspiring and educating local investors. We're looking forward to being the catalyst for more startup investors in the Northern Nevada region — a natural community for more angel investors due to its strong startup roots and phenomenal industrial expertise."

All experienced and aspiring investors are invited to attend. Registration is now open on the Startup Angels website:

https://startupangels.com/events/startup-angels-workshop-reno/.