Edgewood Tahoe wins Forbes Travel Guide 4-Star awards

STATELINE, Nev. — Forbes Travel Guide, the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas, recently announced its annual Star ratings — and Edgewood Tahoe is on the list.

The Lodge at Edgewood Tahoe and Spa Edgewood received Four-Star ratings hotel and spa awards and will be showcased with all of the award winners on ForbesTravelGuide.com.

“It is a testament to the dedication and innovation of our team at Edgewood Tahoe that the resort has received this highly coveted industry accolade,” said General Manager Corinna Osborne in a press release.

“We have been committed to championing genuine Five-Star service for more than 60 years, and this year’s winners, as always, exemplify the very highest standards in hospitality,” added Filip Boyen, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide in the release. “It is difficult to earn a Forbes Travel Guide rating, and all our Star-Rated winners have shown how incredibly deserving they are of their accolades by demonstrating sheer dedication in their passion for service. We congratulate them all.”

To view the full Star Ratings for 2020, visit ForbesTravelGuide.com.

For a detailed explanation of how Forbes Travel Guide compiles its Star Ratings, go here.