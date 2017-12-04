Elder Group joins Engel & Völkers family

The real estate office of Elder Group Tahoe in Truckee, has joined the Engel & Völkers Group as its official Truckee Donner Shop thus expanding their corporate presence in the Truckee-Tahoe marketplace.

Engel & Völkers, whose headquarters are in Hamburg, Germany approved the Elder Group as the second Tahoe office because of their volume, staffing model, presence in the market and their ability to provide exceptional real estate services.

Realtor Alison Elder joins Engel & Völkers as the number one agent in California and Nevada for the group, and number two agent in the world (out of 10,000 agents world-wide), along with her team of nine employees.

Alison Elder brings 13 years of experience in real estate and more than 27 years of corporate leadership experience, with sales volume approaching $400 million since 2009. She has been Chase International's Realtor of the Year five years in a row and was named to Real Trends America's Best Real Estate Agents in America in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

For more information, visit: http://eldergrouptahoerealestate.com.