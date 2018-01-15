Eldorado properties lauded for green initiatives

The Eldorado Resort Casino, Silver Legacy Resort Casino and Circus Circus Reno, owned by Eldorado Resorts, have been certified by The Green Building Initiative for resource efficiency and reduction of environmental impacts.

Silver Legacy and Circus Circus have each earned four Globes, the highest number of Green Globes possible, while Eldorado earned three Globes.

Some of the highest rated areas for each building include emissions, effluents and pollution controls for the Silver Legacy Casino (98.8 percent), environmental management system for the Eldorado (92.8 percent) and energy for Circus Circus (86.2 percent). Efforts that contribute to these high scores include efforts such as low-emissions boilers and water heaters, having a written environmental policy, goals and targets for energy, water and hazardous materials, low-flow faucets and high-efficiency lighting.

There are only 13 properties in Washoe County that have been Green Globes or Leed certified. Four Globes indicates that the buildings demonstrated national leadership and excellence in the practice of energy, water and environmental efficiency to reduce environmental impacts.